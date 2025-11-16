Israel strikes southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle on Sunday in the southern Lebanese town of al-Mansouri, local media said.

Initial reports indicated that at least one person was killed, believed to be the principal of the town’s school.

Israel has not commented.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli troops remain deployed at eight positions south of the Litani River and continue airstrikes and artillery barrages across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities report that more than 350 people have been killed and over 650 injured since the truce took effect.

As of November 3, 2025, Lebanon has documented 4,527 Israeli violations, including 836 airstrikes, 192 artillery attacks, 259 ground incursions, 117 demolitions, 116 flare and incendiary munitions, 385 explosive incidents, and 435 cases of live fire.

