Israel strikes multiple areas in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut (Updated at 20:30)

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across several districts in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The raids hit locations in Qinnarit in the Saida district and Kfour and Jarjou’ in the Nabatieh district. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the attacks targeted “infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.”

Several journalists were lightly injured in the strike on Qinnarit, according to local outlets.

لحظات رعب عاشها الصحافيون جراء غارة قناريت قضاء #صيدا pic.twitter.com/6eAD5Ygqvn — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 21, 2026

Lebanese authorities did not immediately release information on casualties or material damage.

Other strikes followed Israeli evacuation warnings for sites in Kharayeb of the Saida district, and Ansar in Tyre.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان وتحديدًا في القريتيْن التاليتيْن:⭕️الخرايب⭕️أنصار🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي للتعامل مع محاولاته المحظورة لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة🔸نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في… pic.twitter.com/yKSBDdV58Z — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 21, 2026

In response, the Lebanese army said the strikes have targeted civilian homes in violation of the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, and UN Resolution 1701, disrupting its operations, and causing civilian casualties and displacement.

تستمر الاعتداءات والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية ضد لبنان، مستهدِفةً مبانيَ ومنازل مدنية في عدة مناطق، آخرها في قرى الجنوب، في خرق فاضح لسيادة لبنان وأمنه ولاتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية والقرار 1701.إن هذه الاعتداءات المدانة تعيق جهود الجيش وتعرقل استكمال تنفيذ خطته، وتؤدي إلى ترهيب… pic.twitter.com/kFsg2TNEw1 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) January 21, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel said it killed two people in separate strikes in southern Lebanon, claiming they were Hezbollah officials.

The latest attacks come despite the US-brokered ceasefire. Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and have conducted repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 people killed and more than 970 injured over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has been moving forward with a government-approved, multi-phase plan to place all weapons under exclusive state control. On January 8, the army said it had entered an “advanced phase” of the plan, establishing operational control over areas under its authority in the southern Litani sector, excluding locations that remain under Israeli occupation.