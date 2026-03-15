Trump says he is not ready to make a deal with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he’s not ready to make a deal to end the war with Iran at this stage despite Tehran’s willingness to do so “because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump noted that any terms will have to be “very solid,” refusing to mention the terms he prefers. The US President noted that he is asking “numerous countries that are affected by the thuggery of Iran” to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, saying several countries have committed to helping secure the strait, but declined to name any of them.

He questioned whether Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive after Khamenei did not appear on camera to issue his first statement as Iran’s leader. “I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender,” Trump added, calling the news of his death “a rumor.”