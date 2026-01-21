Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

An airstrike in Lebanon’s southern town of Zahrani killed a Hezbollah member involved in efforts to rebuild the group’s military infrastructure, the Israeli military claimed on Wednesday.

#عاجل 🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة صيدا بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 21, 2026

Earlier today, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that a ‘’national’’ was killed when his car was targeted on the Zahrani–Msayleh road. The attack follows last week’s Lebanese Ministry of Public Health report, which recorded two fatalities from separate Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon.

شهيد في الغارة على الزهراني https://t.co/74eKULiAuH — National News Agency (@NNALeb) January 21, 2026

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and carry out regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s army has advanced with a government-approved, multi-phase plan to place weapons under exclusive state control. On January 8, it confirmed that it had reached an “advanced phase” of the plan, establishing operational control over territories under its authority in the southern Litani sector, excluding areas that remain under Israeli occupation.

