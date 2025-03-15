Israel targets Hezbollah member in Southern Lebanon
Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrike killed a Lebanese citizen
targeting his vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health
announced on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry said that the Israeli airstrike
in the town of Borj Al-Muluk targeted a vehicle carrying two individuals,
according to Lebanon's National News
Agency (NNA).
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated on X
that the strikes targeted “a Hezbollah terrorist operative who was involved in
terrorist activities”.
#عاجل قبل قليل، أغار جيش الدفاع على مخرب في حزب الله الإرهابي كان يهم في أنشطة إرهابية في منطقة كفركلا بجنوب لبنان— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 15, 2025
Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in Lebanon on
November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have breached its terms more than 1,000
times, conducting airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and machine gun
fire, Lebanese media reported.
Although the war concluded almost four months ago, Israel
still occupies Lebanese land in the south, including five key hills, with no
declared schedule for withdrawal.