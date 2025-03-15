Israel targets Hezbollah member in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrike killed a Lebanese citizen targeting his vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Israeli airstrike in the town of Borj Al-Muluk targeted a vehicle carrying two individuals, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated on X that the strikes targeted “a Hezbollah terrorist operative who was involved in terrorist activities”.

#عاجل قبل قليل، أغار جيش الدفاع على مخرب في حزب الله الإرهابي كان يهم في أنشطة إرهابية في منطقة كفركلا بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 15, 2025

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in Lebanon on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have breached its terms more than 1,000 times, conducting airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and machine gun fire, Lebanese media reported.

Although the war concluded almost four months ago, Israel still occupies Lebanese land in the south, including five key hills, with no declared schedule for withdrawal.