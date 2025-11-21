Israel attacks vehicle in southern Lebanon

Israel attacks vehicle in southern Lebanon
2025-11-21T17:44:31+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated on Nov. 22, at 10:00)

On Friday, an Israeli drone attacked a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Froun, killing one person, local media reported.

Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee later claimed that the target of the strike was a Hezbollah member.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has committed 5,350 violations since the November 27, 2024 ceasefire, including 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air breaches. During this period, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon