Israel attacks vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated on Nov. 22, at 10:00)

On Friday, an Israeli drone attacked a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Froun, killing one person, local media reported.

Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee later claimed that the target of the strike was a Hezbollah member.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على أحد عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع أمس على أحد عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة بلدة فرون بجنوب لبنان حيث دفع الإرهابي طيلة الحرب بمخططات إرهابية ضد دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع.🔸أنشطة الإرهابي شكلت خرقًا للتفاهمات بين… pic.twitter.com/TQGLWzchGF — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 22, 2025

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has committed 5,350 violations since the November 27, 2024 ceasefire, including 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air breaches. During this period, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded.

