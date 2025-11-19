Israeli strike kills municipal member, injures 11 students in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 16:42)

An Israeli drone strike hit a car on Wednesday in the town of al-Tayri in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

A source told Shafaq News that the attack killed a municipal council member inside the targeted vehicle. The strike occurred as a university bus was passing nearby, wounding the driver and several students on board.

Following the incident, the source added, the village’s only school closed as a precaution to protect students and staff.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health later confirmed the man’s death and put the number of injuries at 11.

The Israeli military claimed it had eliminated a "Hezbollah operative,” accusing him of working to restore the group’s military activity in “violation” of existing understandings.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على مخرب من حزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع اليوم مخربًا من حزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة الطيري بجنوب لبنان وقضى عليه🔸المخرب المستهدف كان ضالعًا في محاولات إعادة رفع جاهزية حزب الله الإرهابي في المنطقة حيث شكّلت نشاطاته انتهاكًا… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 19, 2025

The attack came a day after Israel struck Ain al-Hilwa, a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern city of Saida, killing at least 13 people and wounding others. The same day, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, resulting in one death.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has carried out 5,298 violations since the ceasefire that took effect on 27 November 2024 and up to 17 November 2025. These include 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,940 air violations. Authorities also reported 321 people killed and 619 wounded during this period.