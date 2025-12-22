Israel kills one person in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle near the southern Lebanese town of Al-Qunaitra in the Saida district, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Monday.

The agency confirmed that the attack resulted in one fatality.

غارة من مسيرة استهدفت سيارة على طريق المعمارية قضاء صيدا ووقوع اصابات pic.twitter.com/I8rklGhlG9 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 22, 2025

In a statement, the Israeli military alleged targeting several Hezbollah members in the area.

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عددًا من العناصر الأرهابية من حزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة صيدا بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 22, 2025

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued to carry out regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiye). Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that the attacks have killed at least 340 people and injured more than 970 others since the agreement.