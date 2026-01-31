Israel kills man working on home roof in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a man on Friday in the southern Lebanese town of Rab Thalathine, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the victim was carrying out maintenance work on the roof of a house at the time of the strike.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

On Friday, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes across several villages in southern Lebanon, killing three people and wounding others.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.

