Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities executed a man identified as Kourosh Keyvani on Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Israel, according to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency.

The man was found guilty of providing Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, with images and information about sensitive locations inside Iran.

🔴 جاسوس رژیم صهیونیستی اعدام شدحکم اعدام کوروش کیوانی جاسوس رژیم صهیونیستی، که تصاویر و اطلاعات اماکن حساس کشور را در اختیار افسران موساد قرار می‌داد، پس از طی روال قانونی و تایید دیوان عالی کشور اجرا شد. pic.twitter.com/oWFOPlsFeO — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) March 18, 2026

In recent days, Iranian authorities have also reported several similar espionage cases, including arrests and at least one other execution linked to alleged cooperation with Israel’s Mossad, according to judiciary-affiliated media.