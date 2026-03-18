Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
2026-03-18T05:58:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities executed a man identified as Kourosh Keyvani on Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Israel, according to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency.

The man was found guilty of providing Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, with images and information about sensitive locations inside Iran.

In recent days, Iranian authorities have also reported several similar espionage cases, including arrests and at least one other execution linked to alleged cooperation with Israel’s Mossad, according to judiciary-affiliated media.

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