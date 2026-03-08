Israel pounds over 100 targets in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Update on 22:10)

Israel carried out strikes on more than 100 targets across Lebanon and killed a Hezbollah member, the Israeli army said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the assassinated Hezbollah member, Mustafa Ahmed Al-Zein, was an operative “in contact with the Quds Force [a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)].” The army also reported striking the Radwan Force (elite unit) training facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs while preparations were underway for an attack against Israel.

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli forces killed five senior commanders affiliated with the Quds Force in a strike in Beirut while they were meeting at a hotel in the Lebanese capital.

Earlier today, media outlets reported that Israeli forces launched two airstrikes targeting the vicinity of the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Saida, killing a young man.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, this war has so far killed 394 people and injured about 1,300, including 83 children and 42 women. Israel has not yet released its casualty toll.