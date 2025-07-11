Israel kills 60+ Palestinians in 24h as West Bank settler violence soars

Shafaq News – Gaza/Ramallah

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 61 Palestinians and injured 231 others across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Strikes hit Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood, Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, and southern Khan Younis, the Palestinian Information Center reported. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the death toll has climbed to 57,823, with 137,887 injured.

In the occupied West Bank, settler violence—often carried out with military support—continued to escalate. In Sinjil, north of Ramallah, 23-year-old Saif al-Din Mslat was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in what witnesses described as a targeted assault.

Clashes also erupted in Khirbet al-Tal, south of Sinjil, where settlers tried to block Palestinian residents and international activists from reaching farmland near newly established outposts. At least 10 people were injured, some with fractures and head wounds, while ambulances were damaged by rocks.

Further south in Susiya village, Masafer Yatta, settlers stormed homes and injured two residents with blunt objects, according to village council head Jihad Nawajaa.

#شاهد| مستوطنون مقنّعون يعتدون على مركبة فلسطينية في بلدة سنجل شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/5EQHBhly6m — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 11, 2025

In Bethlehem’s al-Maniya area, settlers vandalized homes in Wadi Sa’ir, damaging at least 10 buildings and injuring several civilians. The Palestinian Red Crescent reportedly treated multiple victims, including a three-year-old girl struck in the head.

عاجل | مئات الشبان يبحثون عن الشاب محمد عوض من قرية المزرعة الشرقية، الذي فُقد في منطقة التل ببلدة سنجل شمال رام الله، خلال تصدي الأهالي لهجوم المستوطنين. pic.twitter.com/erIpVP8Ye6 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 11, 2025

Settlers reportedly opened fire and deployed toxic gas during the attacks, triggering panic and causing respiratory injuries among residents.