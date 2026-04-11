Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Beirut

Cross-border exchanges between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah intensified on Saturday, with both sides launching rockets, drone attacks, and airstrikes.

In multiple statements, Hezbollah detailed rocket fire on military infrastructure in the settlement of Admit, along with a strike on a Merkava tank on al-Oweida hill in the border town of Adaisseh using a guided missile. The strike reportedly resulted in a direct hit, setting the tank on fire.

Additional operations included rocket fire targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Kiryat Shmona, as well as strikes on military infrastructure in the city of Safed. Hezbollah also cited a drone attack targeting Israeli forces at a position in Metula.

Israel’s Home Front Command indicated that air raid sirens sounded in the northern town of Metula in the Upper Galilee after a drone crossed from Lebanese territory.

In a post on X, the Israeli military confirmed retaliatory strikes targeting rocket launch platforms and an armed Hezbollah cell inside southern Lebanon.

#عاجل المثلث الأزرق يواصل اصطياد عناصر حزب الله في جنوب لبنان ومنصاتهم الصاروخية pic.twitter.com/FNrh73oMYT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 11, 2026

Lebanese media outlets reported Israeli shelling and airstrikes hitting multiple areas in southern Lebanon. Projectiles landed in the town of Mansouri, while warplanes carried out a series of strikes beginning at dawn. In Maifadoun, an airstrike destroyed a residential building, leaving three people dead. Additional strikes on Toul in the Nabatieh district damaged several residential buildings. Another raid targeted a building near a fuel station along the Zefta–Nabatieh highway, killing four people.

سلسلة غارات على قرى في قضاء النبطية فجرا وسقوط 3 شهداء وتدمير مبان سكنية وتجمع مولدات كهربائية https://t.co/4A9EPBXIHI — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 11, 2026

Strikes also hit the towns of Shaabiyeh and Majadel in Marjayoun district, while an airstrike on Qsaibeh killed one person, raising the death toll since March 2 to 1,953, with 6,303 others injured, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.