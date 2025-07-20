Israel agrees to discuss ending Gaza war in Doha negotiations

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel has, for the first time, agreed to formally consider ending the war in Gaza as part of ongoing negotiations in Doha, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

A political source involved in the talks told Haaretz that Israeli negotiators are now engaging with a broader proposal linking a long-term ceasefire to the release of hostages, security assurances, and post-war governance arrangements in Gaza.

“This deal is extremely complex,” the source explained. “It’s not just about hostages or prisoners—it’s about ending the war. Everything is interconnected.”

The proposed framework reportedly includes a 60-day window to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and the release of 10 surviving Israeli hostages. Additional issues would be addressed during the truce period.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli delegation arrived in Doha with expanded authority to explore compromises, although still bound by core security constraints. Israeli media reported that the talks remain active and that a higher-level delegation may soon be sent to accelerate progress.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Doha later this week, potentially joined by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Director David Barnea, National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi, and the acting head of Shin Bet.

Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli forces continued their military campaign in Gaza. Palestinian outlets, citing medical sources, reported 15 deaths since dawn, including nine civilians killed while waiting for humanitarian aid.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry has documented at least 58,765 deaths and 140,485 injuries. Among them, 891 were killed and 5,754 wounded while trying to access food aid.