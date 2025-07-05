Gaza: +60 killed as ceasefire talks gain traction

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 64 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as humanitarian conditions deteriorated further and cautious diplomatic movement emerged toward a potential ceasefire.

Among the dead were seven people—including a doctor and his three children—killed in Muwasi near Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media. Additional casualties were reported in Bani Suheila and central Khan Younis. In Nuseirat refugee camp, eight people died in an airstrike on a civilian gathering.

Hospitals reported that at least 70 bodies were brought in over the past 24 hours, with more than 330 people injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The total Palestinian death toll since October 7 has now reached 57,338, with 135,957 injured, and an unknown number still buried under the rubble.

At least 10 Palestinians were also killed while seeking food, including eight near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid site in Rafah. Eyewitnesses told local media that people were shot while gathering near distribution points, with many left without help due to fear of additional strikes. Hospital officials confirmed that over 700 Palestinians have died while attempting to collect aid since the start of the war.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the situation has reached famine levels. Nearly one-third of Gaza’s population reportedly goes days without food, with children confirmed to have died from starvation. The agency emphasized that only a fraction of the required humanitarian aid is reaching the population due to insecurity, blockades, and direct attacks on civilians during distribution.

According to UN agencies, more than 1.9 million Palestinians remain displaced, many forced to flee multiple times amid shifting combat zones. Civilians are sheltering in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, with limited access to clean water, electricity, or medical care.

Damage to Gaza’s infrastructure is widespread, with local assessments indicating that over 88% of buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Ceasefire Talks

Hamas confirmed late Friday that it had given a “positive response” to the latest US-mediated ceasefire proposal, saying it is prepared to begin new negotiations on its implementation.

The proposed deal includes a 60-day truce during which Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and the remains of 18 others. In return, Israel would release an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners and allow a significant increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza. The plan also suggests a partial Israeli troop withdrawal and US assurances to maintain the truce as long as serious talks continue.

However, major gaps remain. Hamas continues to demand a permanent end to hostilities and a full Israeli withdrawal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas and preventing the group from any role in Gaza’s post-war governance.