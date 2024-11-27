Iraq welcomes Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, urges action on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Foreign Ministry welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, while calling for urgent measures to "save" Gaza amid ongoing violence.

In a statement, the ministry expressed hope that the agreement would "help end the violence, destruction, and suffering faced by the Lebanese people."

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated Iraq’s "steadfast support for Lebanon’s government and people" and the importance of international efforts to prevent further escalation and ensure a dignified life for the Lebanese people.

It also urged the international community to take "serious and immediate steps to halt the massacres and continuous attacks against the Palestinian people in Gaza and to address the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing military escalation."

Iraq reaffirmed its unwavering stance in supporting all international efforts aimed at achieving stability in the region.

The US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, effective from 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the deal after over a year of conflict that resulted in more than 3,800 deaths in Lebanon, including women and children.

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati welcomed the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a crucial step toward restoring calm and stability in Lebanon.