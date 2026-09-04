Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran could launch preemptive operations whenever it perceives a threat, Iranian Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said on Friday, signaling readiness for further military action amid regional tensions.

In an interview with state-run IRNA, Akraminia said Tehran’s adversaries had failed to achieve 20 objectives during the war that began on February 28, including destroying the country’s missile and nuclear capabilities, overthrowing the government, and ultimately dividing Iran. He attributed the outcome to “several miscalculations,” arguing that opponents had underestimated public resilience and military strength, misread the structure of the state and Tehran’s ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, and expected NATO and other Western allies to join the US against Iran.

Tehran held an advantage in a “war of wills,” he added, pointing to religious beliefs and experience gained from previous conflicts.

A day earlier, Iranian forces targeted US military bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates during the 31st phase of an operation dubbed “Saeqa” (Thunderbolt). The army reported using missiles and drones against satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses, and fighter aircraft hangars at Kuwait’s Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.