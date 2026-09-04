Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested a man accused of illegally selling and subdividing state-owned agricultural land in Al-Zafaraniya, southeastern Baghdad, and seized weapons and forged stamps in his possession, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said Al-Rusafa intelligence units arrested Baqir al-Lami after surveillance and an ambush.

The operation follows increased government action against encroachment on and unauthorized development of farmland in Baghdad. The capital has the highest number of informal settlements in Iraq, while about 87% of land subject to encroachment nationwide is state-owned. Such encroachments include homes and neighborhoods built on state or agricultural land in violation of designated land uses and urban plans.

Read more: Al-Dora clash highlights Iraq’s 3.5 million informal settlement crisis

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directed each Iraqi province to establish a modern city covering 10,000 to 15,000 dunams, with investment loans to finance infrastructure. The initiative is part of broader efforts to address a housing shortage estimated at 2.5 million to 3 million units, alongside 16 residential city projects and a separate plan to provide one million residential plots.

Read more: Iraq's housing deficit outlasts another government plan

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²