Iran tells UN Chief: Israel supports terrorists in the protests

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday of “Israel’s involvement in supporting terrorists inside Iran, with a green light from the United States,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Araghchi explained to Guterres that the protests began peacefully before the intervention of “terrorist elements.”

Araghchi confirmed the existence of a “direct role by Israel in arming and organizing terrorists, with support from Washington,” while stressing Iran’s commitment to protecting human rights in the country.

Protests in Iran erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Abdallah Al Dardari said that “Iranians have the right to express their demands freely and without fear,” urging Iranian authorities to “respect the rights to a fair trial for detainees.”

Al Dardari also called for an independent and transparent investigation into all deaths in Iran, noting, “the United Nations is following with concern statements speaking of a strike against Iran.”

He said that the best way to address issues related to Iran is through diplomacy, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

US President Donald Trump stated that he had been informed executions in Iran had been halted, saying he was told on what he described as reliable authority that killings were stopping and that no executions were planned.

