Iran suspends direct talks with US as tensions rise

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran has suspended direct diplomatic communication with the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials as saying the decision came in response to threats by President Donald Trump to destroy Iranian civilization.

According to the report, indirect communication between Tehran and Washington continues through intermediaries, with both sides still seeking a potential ceasefire despite the halt in direct channels.

Separately, the New York Times quoted Iranian officials as saying Tehran has paused negotiation efforts with Washington and informed Pakistan it would not participate in ongoing discussions.

Trump, for his part, said in an interview with Fox News that the United States would launch an “unprecedented attack” if the deadline passes without an agreement with Iran, adding that Washington is proceeding according to its plans after the deadline, while noting that tangible progress in negotiations could alter that course.