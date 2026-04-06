Trump warns Iran could be wiped out overnight

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran could be eliminated “in one night,” as he outlined details of a US operation to rescue two downed crew members inside Iran.

Trump said the mission involved 155 aircraft and ended without US casualties despite close-range fire, adding that US forces destroyed two stranded cargo aircraft to prevent sensitive equipment from falling into Iranian hands.

Meanwhile, CIA Director John Ratcliffe described the operation as “flawless,” adding that the US has “unique capabilities” that only the president can authorize.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth separately warned that the day would see the largest wave of strikes on Iran since the start of the campaign.