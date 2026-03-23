US readies ground operation to seize Iran’s Kharg Island

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that Iran could face complete destruction unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz, calling Tehran’s defiance a 47-year-long challenge that demands consequences.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the threat as “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, TO PUT IT MILDLY!!!,” while criticizing NATO for failing to act.

American media outlets reported that US officials briefed counterparts in Israel and other countries that a ground operation to seize Iran’s Kharg Island could become the only option if tensions escalate. The US military has accelerated deployments to the region, placing thousands of Marines aboard the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the transport ships USS Portland and USS Comstock. The forces include roughly 4,500 Marines and additional combat units.

Last week, US strikes targeted military positions on Kharg Island. Trump later confirmed the operations destroyed military sites while sparing most of the oil infrastructure, cautioning that renewed shipping disruptions could trigger further action.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed all options remain open, including a potential military deployment, noting that ‘’escalation may be necessary to reduce overall tensions with Iran.’’