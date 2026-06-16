Iran signals retaliation over Israel strikes in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will launch a "harsh response" against Israel if it continues its attacks in Lebanon, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on Tuesday.

Quoting the headquarters, Iranian media reported that Israel had violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days following the announcement of the US-Iran deal, which includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Despite the agreement between Washington and Tehran, Israeli attacks today in southern Lebanon killed four people and injured others.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the cumulative toll since March 2 is more than 3,826 dead and 11,851 wounded.

Channel 13 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting to address managing and separating the Iranian and Lebanese fronts.