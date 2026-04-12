Iran’s FM blames US for collapse of near Islamabad deal

Iran’s FM blames US for collapse of near Islamabad deal
2026-04-12T23:04:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran held intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years with the United States, but they collapsed due to shifting conditions and a blockade, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

Araghchi, a member of Iran’s negotiating team, noted that Tehran entered the negotiations “in good faith,” but encountered “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade” when the two sides were close to reaching an “Islamabad memorandum of understanding.”

His remarks follow the collapse of US-Iran talks held in Islamabad. The US Central Command later announced a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while allowing transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations.

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