Iran’s FM blames US for collapse of near Islamabad deal

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran held intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years with the United States, but they collapsed due to shifting conditions and a blockade, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

Araghchi, a member of Iran’s negotiating team, noted that Tehran entered the negotiations “in good faith,” but encountered “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade” when the two sides were close to reaching an “Islamabad memorandum of understanding.”

In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earnedGood will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026

His remarks follow the collapse of US-Iran talks held in Islamabad. The US Central Command later announced a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while allowing transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations.