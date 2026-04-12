UK refuses to join US-led Hormuz blockade

UK refuses to join US-led Hormuz blockade
2026-04-12T19:02:28+00:00

Shafaq News- London

Britain indicated Sunday it would not participate in the US-led naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was working with France and other partners to form a separate coalition to protect freedom of navigation.

"No transit fees should be imposed on the Strait of Hormuz," the government said in a statement, adding that it supported free navigation and the reopening of the waterway.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump declared a naval blockade of the strait and said the American military would eliminate what remained of Iran's military capabilities.

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