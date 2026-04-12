Iraqi exports to UK limited to $4M in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s exports to the United Kingdom remained at just about $4 million in 2025, the United Nations Comtrade database showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments to Britain are largely concentrated in food products rather than oil, which dominates Iraq’s export profile in most other markets. Dates led the list at roughly $883,000, followed by processed food items, including molasses, at about $454,000. Smaller volumes included textiles worth around $134,000, alongside limited exports of light equipment and other basic goods.

According to a 2025 report from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, Iraq’s total trade with the United Kingdom stood at $1.108 billion in 2024, up from $1.072 billion in 2023.