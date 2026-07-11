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Iran rules out talks, cites US breach of agreement

Iran rules out talks, cites US breach of agreement
2026-07-11T05:44:22+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is unwilling to continue negotiations with the United States because Washington “failed” to honor the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU), Iranian state television reported on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had complied with the June 17 MoU, accusing Washington of violating Paragraph 9, which requires both sides to maintain the status quo by keeping Iran's nuclear program unchanged while the United States refrains from imposing new sanctions or deploying additional forces to the region. “Iran has so far kept its word,” he said, adding that “there can only be mutual compliance.”

On Friday, Axios reported, citing a source, that Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia held multiple phone calls with US and Iranian officials to ease tensions and revive negotiations.

US airstrikes killed 17 people and wounded 93 others in Iran over two days, according to Iran’s Health Ministry, despite the memorandum aimed at ending the conflict. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain and warned it would expand its attacks if American strikes continued.

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