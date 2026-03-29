Iran labels regional US and Israeli universities ‘legitimate targets’

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday threatened to target US and Israeli universities across the region, hours after Israeli strikes hit Iranian higher education institutions.

In a statement, the IRGC described the institutions as legitimate targets, noting that Iranian campuses, including the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, had already come under attack.

Urging students, staff, and nearby residents to stay at least one kilometer away from US university campuses in the region, the group called on the US government to issue an official condemnation of the March 30 strikes on Iranian universities.

US universities with campuses in the Gulf include Texas A&M University, Northwestern University in Qatar, and New York University Abu Dhabi.