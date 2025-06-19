Iran denies targeting Israeli hospital

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran’s UN mission rejected Israeli accusations that its missile strike targeted Soroka Medical Center.

In a formal statement, the delegation dismissed what it described as “false Zionist claims,” reaffirming that Tehran “adheres to international humanitarian law” and does not strike civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Iran described the operation as a precision strike on military assets, identifying the Gav-Yam tech park—reportedly housing Israeli intelligence and defense facilities—as the intended target.

The statement followed an IRGC missile barrage on the seventh day of open conflict with Israel, which caused significant damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba and injured 271 people, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Following the strike, Israel accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of committing "grave war crimes," warning that he would be held accountable.