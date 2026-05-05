Iran declares “new equation” in Hormuz standoff

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that the United States cannot sustain the current standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, signaling that Tehran has yet to escalate its response.

In remarks carried by local media outlets, Ghalibaf described a “new equation” in the strategic waterway as taking shape, stating that shipping security and energy transit —under US and allied control— have been endangered by ceasefire violations and blockade measures.

“We know very well that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we have not even started yet,” he said.

Iran continues to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked navigation for more than two months, disrupting a corridor that carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, in response to US-Israeli strikes. Washington later imposed similar limits on vessels departing Iranian ports.

Tensions escalated further after US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a naval operation to escort stranded vessels through the Strait, warning that Iran would face destruction if it targets American forces involved in the mission. Tehran accused the United States of fueling tensions, stressing that it will defend its interests while managing security in the waterway.