Idlib: Fatal explosion adds to surge of blasts across northern Syria

Shafaq News – Idlib

An explosion at a suspected arms depot killed six people and injured at least 140 others in the town of Maaret Misrin in northern Idlib on Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Health announced.

The blast ignited large fires and caused panic across the town, becoming the sixth such incident in less than 45 days in opposition-held parts of northern Syria. Emergency crews were overwhelmed as dense smoke engulfed the area and debris littered nearby roads.

Syria’s Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, Raed al-Saleh, said authorities are monitoring what he called a “mysterious explosion.” He acknowledged that the recurring blasts are complicating rescue efforts, stressing that limited resources and the lack of effective safety mechanisms are hampering emergency response operations.

A confidential United Nations report reviewed by Shafaq News confirmed that many of the injured were displaced residents living in nearby camps. The road linking Idlib city to Maaret Misrin was closed due to widespread shrapnel and unexploded ordnance, though the main Idlib–Bab al-Hawa highway remains open.

The UN document also noted that Thursday’s explosion occurred near previous blast sites.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News they saw unidentified aircraft flying over Maaret Misrin at the time of the explosion, fueling speculation of a possible airstrike. However, no government or military body has officially confirmed or denied an aerial operation.

Observers warn that the lack of clarity could inflame tensions in the already unstable Idlib countryside, particularly along the corridor stretching from Kafriya and Foua in Idlib province to the town of Binoun in northern Aleppo—areas that have witnessed a series of similar explosions in recent weeks.

Security analyst Ahmad Zakaria, speaking to Shafaq News, did not rule out the involvement of ISIS, suggesting the group could exploit such incidents to expand its reach. He also pointed to other actors who might seek to disrupt military balances in the area.

“Israel could also have an interest in targeting weapons or military infrastructure in this region,” Zakaria said, noting that Israel has consistently acted to prevent hostile groups from consolidating advanced arms near its borders.

Local residents, meanwhile, voiced growing frustration. Activists interviewed by Shafaq News argued that any real solution must begin with dismantling arms depots located near civilian zones. They called for placing all heavy weapons under the direct authority of Syria’s Ministry of Defense, rather than leaving them scattered in unregulated storage across opposition-controlled territory.