‘’Mystery’’ drone hits Idlib, second strike in days

Shafaq News/ A drone strike targeted a vehicle in northern Idlib on Sunday, triggering a powerful explosion.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the drone, believed to be part of the US-led coalition, carried out the attack as part of ongoing military operations in northern Syria. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On February 21, the Syrian Observatory reported a similar strike, in which a suspected coalition drone destroyed a vehicle near the Sarmada-Tal al-Karama highway in Idlib province, killing one person inside.