Hamas: Israel sabotaging peace talks in Doha

On Thursday, Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “deliberately sabotaging” peace efforts after an airstrike hit Doha, framing the attack as a direct assault on ongoing mediation.

Explosions rocked the Qatari capital late Tuesday during a meeting of senior Hamas officials, killing five people, including the son and chief of staff of senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya, along with three aides. Hamas confirmed the losses but stressed that its senior leadership survived, while Netanyahu’s office claimed full responsibility for the strike.

Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum stated the strike targeted a meeting focused on a new ceasefire proposal from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, asserting that its timing and location made Israel’s intention to disrupt diplomacy unmistakable.

“The failed assassination attempt, along with Israel’s continued threats to target Hamas leadership abroad, reflected a desperate search for symbolic victory after 23 months of war in Gaza and an inability to achieve strategic goals,” Barhoum warned.

He accused the United States of enabling the attack by offering political cover and shielding Israel from accountability, declaring, “Washington bears full political and moral responsibility.”

Barhoum also urged Arab, Islamic, and international powers to take concrete action against Israel, cautioning that the strike jeopardized both diplomatic efforts and regional stability.

Reiterating Hamas’s demands, he called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire, a prisoner swap, unrestricted humanitarian access, and large-scale reconstruction.

The official insisted that targeting Hamas leaders abroad would neither shake the group’s resolve nor shift its political stance.