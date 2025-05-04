Game changer? Israel weighs direct action against Houthis

Shafaq News/ Israel is reviewing its policy on Yemen following a missile strike by the Houthis (Ansarallah) near Ben Gurion Airport, in what officials view as a “serious escalation.”

The strike caused a temporary suspension of flights in the Airport, but the Airports Authority announced that operations resumed shortly after. “Takeoffs and landings are proceeding normally,” a spokesperson confirmed.

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that the government is considering authorizing direct strikes in response to Houthi attacks. “Israel’s non-response has relied on US strikes targeting Houthi leadership sites, arms depots, and production facilities.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has instructed senior leadership that operational focus through 2025 will remain on Gaza, as part of a broader shift in defense priorities.