Israeli air defenses fail: Yemen missile paralyzes Ben Gurion

Shafaq News/ A missile fired from Yemen struck near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, forcing authorities to halt flights and rail service in one of the most severe escalations since the Gaza war began, Israeli military officials said.

Israel’s air defense systems, including the US-made THAAD and Israel’s Arrow interceptor, failed to stop the missile, which pierced four layers of protection, military sources confirmed. Sirens wailed across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank, prompting civilians to seek shelter.

The missile detonated near Terminal 3, causing secondary explosions and minor injuries, the army said. An incoming Air India flight was diverted, and trains to the airport and Jerusalem were suspended briefly.

“This is Iran, not Yemen,” former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on X, blaming Tehran for the attack. “Iran is launching ballistic missiles at Israel and must bear the consequences.”

זו לא תימן - זאת איראן. איראן היא שיורה טילים בליסטיים על מדינת ישראל, והיא חייבת לשאת באחריות. על ממשלת ישראל להתעורר ולא לחזור לימי הטפטופים.הירי על מדינת ישראל חייב להביא לתגובה קשה בטהראן. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) May 4, 2025

Israeli security analysts warned that repeated strikes on key infrastructure could prompt international airlines to pull out.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis (Ansarallah) resumed long-range attacks on Israel and Israel-linked Red Sea shipping in March after the Gaza ceasefire collapsed. The United States responded by launching “Operation Rough Rider,” targeting Houthi command centers and weapons depots, according to US Central Command.

The Gaza war, now in its 575th day, has led to the killing of at least 52,495 Palestinians—many of them women and children—and injuring over 118,365. It ignited a regional firestorm, triggering clashes in Lebanon, missile launches from Yemen and Iraq, and intensifying tensions with Iran.