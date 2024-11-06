Rocket hits Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli Media reports

Shafaq News/ A rocket struck Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, leading to a halt in air traffic, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 stated that the rocket hit the airport, prompting authorities to suspend flights. Yedioth Ahronoth also confirmed the strike, saying the rocket landed within the airport’s premises.

No Immediate details were available on potential casualties or damage.

No party claimed responsibility.

Last October, Israel’s Aviation Authority briefly halted and then resumed takeoffs at the airport following escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A month before, the Yemeni Ansarallah fired a ballistic missile landed near Ben Gurion, and injured nine people.

Notably, many international airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to the security situation.