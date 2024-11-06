Rocket hits Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli Media reports
Shafaq News/
A rocket struck Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, leading to a halt in air
traffic, Israeli media reported.
Channel 12
stated that the rocket hit the airport, prompting authorities to suspend
flights. Yedioth Ahronoth also confirmed the strike, saying the rocket landed
within the airport’s premises.
No Immediate
details were available on potential casualties or damage.
No party
claimed responsibility.
Last
October, Israel’s Aviation Authority briefly halted and then resumed takeoffs
at the airport following escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
A month
before, the Yemeni Ansarallah fired a ballistic missile landed near
Ben Gurion, and injured nine people.
Notably,
many international airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to the security
situation.