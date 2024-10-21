Flights resume at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport after suspension on suspicious object

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel's Airports Authority announced the resumption of flights at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv after a brief halt earlier in the day.

Local media reported the detection of a suspicious object near the airport, according to AFP.

In a statement, the authority confirmed, "The airport is open for arrivals and departures."

According to Ynet, the Israeli Air Force requested a temporary suspension of takeoffs and landings for about 30 minutes, likely due to the detection of a suspicious object.

The Israeli military later stated that "five drones had been intercepted in the Mediterranean region," confirming that there were no security risks to the airport.

"The drones were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory (...) It should be noted that there is no concern about a security incident in the Ben Gurion Airport area," the military said.

This incident follows weeks of heightened tensions, during which Israel briefly closed its airspace after a barrage of ballistic missiles was launched by Iran toward Israeli territory.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran "pay for its grave mistake," while Iran warned that it would "launch a larger attack if Israel retaliated."