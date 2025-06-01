Houthis launch four attacks on Israel: Ben Gurion Airport among targets

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched four attacks on Israel, including a ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport, the group announced on Sunday.

In a post on X, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, confirmed that the strike on the facility “successfully” achieved its intended objective and disrupted air traffic at the site.

The Houthis also launched three separate operations targeting key Israeli sites in Yaffa, Ashdod, and Umm al-Rashrash using drones.

The group described the attacks as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, where more than 54,418 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

In turn, the Israeli military alleged that air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile over central Israel. Sirens were triggered across parts of the West Bank and near Jerusalem, while mobile alerts were issued to residents through early warning systems.

#عاجل اعتراض صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسبب في تفعيل انذارات في عدة مناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 1, 2025

No casualties or damage were reported.

Since Israel resumed ground operations in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched more than 43 ballistic missiles and at least 13 drones toward Israeli territory, according to Israeli media citing military sources.