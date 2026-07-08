Eight Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The Iranian Army announced on Wednesday that eight of its members were killed in US strikes on the country’s southern regions.

In a statement carried by local media, the Army Public Relations Office identified the casualties as members of the air and naval forces, describing the early morning strikes on Bandar Abbas and Bushehr as a “criminal aggression.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared the end of the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Tehran, describing Iran’s leadership as a “gang” and “madmen.” He also warned that the US army could strike Iran again overnight, raising the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, while Tehran cautioned that any foreign force attempting to land on its coastline would face a forceful response, describing Iran’s shores as “hell” for attackers.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), meanwhile, said more than 20 US Navy warships are patrolling Middle Eastern waters as part of efforts to promote “regional security and stability,” noting that US naval vessels and aircraft had crossed the Arabian Sea in June to demonstrate military capabilities.