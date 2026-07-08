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Araghchi: Iran responds to Trump's remarks with action

Araghchi: Iran responds to Trump's remarks with action
2026-07-08T19:17:57+00:00

Shafaq News-Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday rejected recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about Iran's current leadership, saying that Iran do

In a brief statement, Araghchi stated, "We do not respond to vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action, exceptional courage, and fearless resolve."

Earlier, Trump stated that he wanted to "end the issue in Iran" rather than "play with the current leaders,” describing them as vicious, violent people, whom he would not deal with “because they were scum.”

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