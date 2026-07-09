Basrah crudes rise following US strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah crude rose more than 8% on Thursday, tracking gains in global oil prices after US strikes on Iran, according to oil price data reviewed by Shafaq News.

Basrah Heavy crude rose 8.49% to $49.22 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained 8.11% to $51.32 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.88 a barrel by 0352 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 85 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.37 a barrel.

OPEC's basket also rose to $72.36 per barrel, while UAE's Murban crude gained 6.67% to $73.57 per barrel.