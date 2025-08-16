Druze protesters in Suwayda press for the right to self-determination

2025-08-16T15:16:23+00:00

Shafaq News –Suwayda

On Saturday, thousands of the Syrian Druze community demonstrated in central Suwayda, southern Syria, under the banner of “the right to self-determination,” demanding a decentralized system of governance.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, demonstrators raised Druze flags alongside Israeli flags and portraits of Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the community’s leading religious figures.

Protesters voiced demands for greater political inclusion and autonomous governance, calling for international support in drafting a new Syrian constitution and fostering a national dialogue that ensures representation for all communities.

The rally came on the heels of mid-July clashes in Suwayda between Druze groups, Bedouin tribes from nearby areas, and government forces that left dozens dead and wounded. Although a fragile ceasefire has been in place since July 19, tensions linger as residents remain wary of renewed violence.

