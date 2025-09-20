Syrian Druze protest US-backed roadmap in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

On Saturday, dozens of Syrian Druze gathered in al-Karama Square in Suwayda to protest a roadmap announced by Syria, Jordan, and the US to address the crisis in the province and the south.

Demonstrators reiterated their demand for the right to self-determination, the release of all abducted persons, disclosure of the fate of the missing, and an end to the blockade. Similar rallies were held in Shahba and al-Qurayya in Suwayda province.

Safwan al-Sayyid, a Suwayda resident, told Shafaq News that trust has collapsed in the government, “which committed the worst crimes against our people, sparing neither women nor children.”

The Syria–Jordan–US roadmap calls for an international probe into recent violence, aid delivery, restoration of services, withdrawal of armed groups, return of displaced residents, release of detainees, and reconstruction. It also outlines reconciliation efforts, local governance, and security arrangements monitored by a joint oversight mechanism.

Earlier this month, Suwayda saw mass protests over abductees and missing residents, spurred by Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri’s call for self-determination and an Amnesty report accusing Syrian forces of executing 46 community members.