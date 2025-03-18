Rwanga's food distribution effort reaches Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Organization continued its humanitarian efforts on Tuesday, distributing food aid in Al-Sulaymaniyah province as part of its initiative to provide 16,000 food baskets to families in need across the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, Rwanga reaffirmed its “dedication to ongoing relief efforts”, emphasizing its goal of “responding to the worsening living conditions in the Region.”

On Sunday, Garmian launched a campaign to distribute food baskets to underprivileged families across the Administration in partnership with Rwanga.

The organization also initiated a food aid campaign to support low-income families in Halabja and Duhok.