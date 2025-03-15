Rwanga's Ramadan Gift: Thousands in Duhok receive support

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Organization launched a food aid campaign to support low-income families in Duhok province, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hekmat Mohammed Ali, head of the Rwanga Office in Duhok, told Shafaq News that the organization distributed 3,700 food baskets. Each basket contains 35 kilograms of essential food items, which will meet the needs of one family for a month.

Ali emphasized that the organization ensures high-quality products to provide adequate nutritional support for the recipients.

The distribution began on Friday in central Duhok and Zakho, with plans to extend the campaign over the next few days to cover other districts and sub-districts, ensuring that as many families as possible benefit from the initiative.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropic organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicated to providing quality education for every child. Over the years, the foundation has broadened its scope to encompass various initiatives, including economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects have benefited over three million people, including refugees and displaced individuals, highlighting its commitment to community support and development. The organization is also focused on addressing climate change through innovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Foundation plays a significant role in promoting higher education in the region, with its chancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.