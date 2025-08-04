UNICEF: Average of 28 children dying daily in Gaza

Shafaq News - Gaza

An average of 28 children are dying each day in Gaza as bombardment and a months-long blockade continue to cripple access to basic necessities, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday.

In its latest update, the agency called for immediate access to food, clean water, medical care, and protection — but stressed that above all, a ceasefire is urgently needed.

Death by bombardments.Death by malnutrition and starvation.Death by lack of aid and vital services.In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day - the size of a classroom - have been killed.Gaza's children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a… pic.twitter.com/7QIQQ6IAoG — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 4, 2025

As humanitarian conditions deteriorate, the United Nations reported that more than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza since May while attempting to access food or waiting at distribution points, many of which have come under Israeli military control. Some of the incidents even occurred along routes previously designated for UN aid convoys.

In May, Israel introduced a parallel aid mechanism through the “Gaza Relief Foundation,” a group backed by Israeli and US authorities. The initiative operates independently of UN oversight and has not been endorsed by international humanitarian agencies.

Since the rollout of that plan, 1,516 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,067 wounded by Israeli, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. The overall toll now stands at 60,933 dead and 145,027 wounded since the conflict began in Ovtober 7, 2023.