Gaza Health Ministry: 94 Palestinians killed as Israel targets kill zones

Shafaq News - Gaza

At least 94 Palestinians were killed as Israeli air and artillery strikes continued across Gaza, the strip’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 7,750 people have been killed and 27,566 injured since March 18, when Israel withdrew from ceasefire negotiations. An additional 910 fatalities and more than 5,500 injuries have been recorded since May 27, when Israeli forces began targeting aid distribution points—areas that local authorities and rights groups now describe as “kill zones.”

The ministry reported that the overall toll since the beginning of the war has reached 58,573 dead and over 139,600 injured, with approximately 11,000 people still missing under the rubble.

The figures come amid a sharp escalation in military operations across the enclave. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that nearly 45% of Khan Younis is now under Israeli fire, with civilians increasingly treated as “terrorist targets.”

The group also warned that the ongoing isolation of eastern Khan Younis reflects what it described as a “colonial tool” aimed at fragmenting Gaza both geographically and demographically. It further condemned the scale of destruction in the area as lacking military necessity and violating international law.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) recorded a sharp rise in child malnutrition since March, when Israeli authorities imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Despite critical shortages, UNRWA medical teams continue to operate in the field, providing nutritional assessments and treatment for vulnerable children. A joint aid convoy organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is also expected to enter Gaza on Thursday.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the trucks will carry medical supplies and child vaccination materials. No food aid is included in the shipment.