Israel kills 35 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF

Shafaq News/ 35 Palestinian children are killed daily in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military aggression, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said at the weekly press conference in Geneva that, according to medical data, 15,000 children have been killed since October 7, 2023. "That's around 35 children killed reportedly every single day for 14 months," he explained.

In 2025 alone, he pointed out, an average of 10 children have been killed each day in Gaza, with the organization confirming the deaths of at least 74 children during the first seven days of the year due to ongoing Israeli violence.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that around 475 children every month, or 15 children per day, have sustained life-long disabilities, including severe limb injuries and hearing impairments, due to the use of explosive weapons in Gaza throughout 2024.