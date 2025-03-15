Rwanga leads Ramadan aid: 800 food baskets for Halabja’s families

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Kurdistan’s Halabja launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged families across the province in partnership with the humanitarian organization Rwanga.

The provincial administration stated that the distribution process, coordinated with the Directorate of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response, spanned two days, reaching vulnerable families in Halabja City, Sirwan and Khurmal districts, and the Bayara and Bamo subdistricts. The aid was delivered under an organized plan to maximize the number of beneficiaries.

“The initiative aims to support low-income families during the holy month of Ramadan and ease financial burdens amid ongoing economic hardships in the region,” according to the administration.

Halabja authorities praised the continued cooperation between government agencies and humanitarian organizations in implementing charitable projects, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect “the values of solidarity and social compassion, especially during religious occasions that call for broad community support.”

Like other areas in the Kurdistan Region, Halabja faces growing economic challenges, making humanitarian efforts and food aid essential to supporting those in need. Government bodies and charitable organizations continue to intensify relief efforts during Ramadan to assist struggling families.

Earlier today, the Rwanga Organization launched a food aid campaign to support low-income families in Duhok province.