Rwanga Foundation backs opening of new multi-purpose hall in Halabja

Shafaq News – Halabja

Halabja province inaugurated a modern multi-purpose hall on Tuesday with support from the Rwanga Charitable Foundation, aiming to provide space for youth activities.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the new hall will serve as “a comprehensive venue for youth, cultural, and literary events, in addition to scientific and educational activities, helping to build local capacities and develop community skills.”

Project organizers noted that the Rwanga Foundation will continue delivering services and programs across the Kurdistan Region to “advance community development and address the needs of all social groups.”

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. Initially focused on improving children’s education, its work has expanded to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid. The foundation also advances climate action through local initiatives that support its environmental objectives.